L.A. Computer Company · 59 mins ago
2nd-Generation Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case
$139 $159
free shipping

L.A. Computer Company offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $139 with free shipping. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company

Features
  • Apple H1 headphone chip
  • 5 hours of listening time and 3 hours of talk time on a single charge
  • up to 24 hours of use time with the charging case
  • Model: MV7N2AM/A
