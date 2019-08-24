New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$145 $199
free shipping

Walmart offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5, although most retailers charge $179 or more. Buy Now

Features
  • new Apple H1 headphone chip
  • up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
  • automatically on, automatically connected
  • Model: MV7N2AM/A
