Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$140 $172
free shipping
All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $172. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $146.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw these for $7 less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $165 before coupon, $140.25 after. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $165 before coupon, $140.25 after. Buy Now
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Details
Comments
Related Offers
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$12 $35
free shipping
Linpa World via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.99. Coupon code "MDMCUY24" cuts that to $12.25. With free shipping, that's $23 off, $11 under our mention from May, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- 33-foot range
- charging case
- up to 4-hour play time on single charge
eBay · 1 day ago
JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20
free shipping
ShopCellDeals via eBay offers the JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones in several colors (White pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find in any color by $27 today. Buy Now
Features
- up to eight hours of audio playback
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$238 $350
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal could find by $52 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw them for $252 with a $15 store credit three days ago.) Buy Now
Features
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
- Model: WH-1000XM3
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones
$243 $279
free shipping
Discount Heaven via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones in Black or Silver for $285.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" knocks that to $243.09. With free shipping, that's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (That is a low today by $36.) Buy Now
Features
- active noise cancellation
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa button
- rotating Alcantara earcups
- up to 20 hours of playback per charge
- carry case
- Model: 789564-0020
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet
$6 $10
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet in several colors (Black pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "ART1A" cuts that to $6.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Apple · 3 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 1 mo ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$188 $230
free shipping
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $185.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $44.)
Update: The price has increased to $187.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has increased to $187.99. Buy Now
Tips
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Sign In or Register