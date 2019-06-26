New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$139 $164
free shipping
Ending today, All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $164. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $139.40. With free shipping, that's a buck under our May mention and is the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $20.) Buy Now
Features
  • new Apple H1 headphone chip
  • up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
  • automatically on, automatically connected
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Apple
Popular Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register