New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$133 $160
free shipping

NationWide Distributors via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $157.34. Coupon code "NWD24" cuts that to $132.99. With free shipping and excluding the mention below, that's the second best price we've ever seen and the best deal now by $12. (For further comparison, we saw it for $130 at limited select locations in our mention from five days ago). Buy Now

Tips
  • In select locations, Micro Center offers it for $129.99 with in-store pickup only.
Features
  • new Apple H1 headphone chip
  • up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
  • automatically on, automatically connected
  • Model: MV7N2AM/A
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "NWD24"
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Apple
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register