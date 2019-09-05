NationWide Distributors via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $157.34. Coupon code "NWD24" cuts that to $132.99. With free shipping and excluding the mention below, that's the second best price we've ever seen and the best deal now by $12. (For further comparison, we saw it for $130 at limited select locations in our mention from five days ago). Buy Now