For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5, although most retailers charge $179 or more. Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers its Uniojo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "AIQT5R68" drops that to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week at $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Raisings_50 via eBay offers the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $23.91 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $22.79. Buy Now
Sunvalley Brands via Amazon offers the TaoTronics Bluetooth Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black for $69.99. Clip the on-page $10 off coupon and apply code "CVVON4LN" to drop the price to $39.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $869.99. That's $30 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30, although most retailers charge $1,039 or more. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the New Apple MacBook Air 13" Laptop w/ Touch ID and 256GB SSD in Space Grey for $1,099.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $125, although most stores charge $1,294 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,069.99. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $870 off list, and the lowest price we could find Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
syn_ergy via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s 64GB Smartphone in Gold for $133.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 today. Buy Now
