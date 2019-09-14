New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case
$160 w/ $24 in Rakuten points $160
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $9 under our mention from earlier today and the best price we could find by $13. (Microcenter has them for $139.99 with free in-store pickup only.) Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by NationWide Distributor via Rakuten.
Features
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip
  • Up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
  • Automatically on, automatically connected
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Apple
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register