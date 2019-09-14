Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $9 under our mention from earlier today and the best price we could find by $13. (Microcenter has them for $139.99 with free in-store pickup only.) Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers its Uniojo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "AY7A3522" drops that to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week at $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $10 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for an open-box unit today by $45, excluding other eBay vendors.) Buy Now
That's tied with our August mention, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $2 under our mention from earlier today and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $399 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
