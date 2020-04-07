Open Offer in New Tab
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case
$123 $190
free shipping

That's $16 below our mention in December and the best price we've seen for a new set. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronicsbasket via eBay.
  • motion-detecting accelerometer
  • speech-detecting accelerometer
  • built-in microphone
  • Model: MV7N2AM/A
