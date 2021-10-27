That is the best price we could find for this bundle by $91, although most retailers charge $119+ for each detector, so you'd mostly pay $476+ for the detectors alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Additionally, bundled CPS warranty adds a year to the manufacturer's warranty, so that's 3 total years of coverage.
- sends alerts to your phone
- split-spectrum smoke sensor detects fast and slow burning fires
- requires 2.4GHz WiFi connection
- battery powered
- smart plugs are compatible with Google Home and Alexa
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
Apply coupon code "6ON8HYYW" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hugolog Store via Amazon.
- pick and bump proof
- up to 20 user codes with 4-10 digit length
- one single-use temporary code
- replaces existing deadbolt
- one-press locking
- auto-lock, vacation mode, silent mode
- low battery indicator
- uses 4 AA alkaline batteries (not included)
- IP54 weather resistance
- Model: JU01
This add on is about $3 below what you would pay from Chamberlain direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- can control 2 garage door openers
- add to existing myQ account through the myQ app
- low battery notifications via app
- Model: MYQ-G0402
Apply coupon code "338TJU1F" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baobang via Amazon.
- measures 1.7" x 1.2" x 1.2"
- microSD card slot
- plug and play
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
That's $12 below our mention from June and the lowest price we've seen. You'll pay at least $162 more for a new model. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It comes with a 30-day warranty, but it is unclear who backs it.
- 6" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 8-core (2GHz dual + 1.7GHz 6-core)
- 12.2MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 9.0 Pie
- Model:
That's the best price we could find for two by $35, although most retailers charge $130 or more for one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Google Assistant & Alexa compatible
- HVAC monitoring, alerts, and reminders
- installation takes 30 minutes or less
- Model: GA02081US
It's still the second-best price we've seen for this phone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
That's the best we've seen at $16 under our August mention, and a current low by $76. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: GA01187-US
Sign In or Register