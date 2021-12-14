That's a $5 drop from last week and half of what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $10 lower than Google Store's deal today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Eco mode
- programmable
- Energy Star certified
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, it's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in Charcoal or Chalk.
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable November 27 through December 8.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $75 get free shipping.)
- works with Google Assistant, Nest, Hue, SmartThings
- 7" 1024x600 touchscreen
- 15-watt built-in speaker
- 3 far-field microphones
- supports Chromecast
- Model: GA01892-US
You'd pay this much for the Nest Mini alone elsewhere, and $15 extra to add the smart plug. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on security kits, Ring doorbells, Google Nest displays, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
This introductory price is $450 less than you'd normally pay. (You'll need to register your interest to possibly receive an invitation to buy upon release.) Buy Now at Amazon
- household robot for home monitoring with Alexa
- 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro
- Alexa Together subscription (coming soon)
- can follow you with entertainment or find you to deliver calls, messages, timers, alarms, or reminders
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or Bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
This $15 low is the first discount we've seen on this new release. There is also a range of discounted bundles, as listed below. Shop Now at Amazon
- The bundles:
- Blink Video Doorbell System for $59.99 (low by $14)
- Blink Video Doorbell System w/ 1 Outdoor Camera for $94.98 (low by $20)
- Blink Video Doorbell System w/ 2 Outdoor Cameras for $134.98 (low by $35)
- Blink Video Doorbell System w/ 3 Outdoor Cameras for $174.98 (low by $50)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by your best store via eBay
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
That's a savings of $10 of list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- integrated HDMI connector
- dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity
- up to 4K HDR
- Model: GA01919-US
That is a $50 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,500-square feet of coverage
- manage network via Google Home app
- Model: GJ2CQ
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Eco mode
- programmable
- Energy Star certified
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
Sign In or Register