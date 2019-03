Belk offers the 2nd-generation Amazon Echo Dot Bluetooth Speaker in Black for. Opt for in-storewhere available to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. It features Alexa voice control, 802.11n dual-band wireless, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio output.Note: A 90-day Amazon warranty applies.