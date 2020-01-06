Open Offer in New Tab
Piedmontese · 24 mins ago
2 lbs. of Piedmontese Grass-Fed Ground Beef
Free w/ $25 spend
free shipping w/ $99

Grass-fed beef is higher in Vitamin E and Vitamin A, both of which are key letters in spelling Vitamin DEAL. (The smallest order of ground beef on their site would cost you $37, so this is a meaty savings.) Shop Now at Piedmontese

  • Apply coupon code "GRASSGROUND" to orders of $25 or more to see the item "2282424" added to your cart.
  • Shipping adds $20, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping.
