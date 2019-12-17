Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
2 Zinus Slumber 1 Comfort 6" Twin Mattresses
$115 $149
free shipping

That's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $55 under the lowest price we could find for two such mattresses elsewhere.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 6" extra firm mattresses
  • Quilted tight top
  • Bonnell spring system
