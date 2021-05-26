2W Motion-Activated Under Cabinet Lighting Kit for $18
New
moobibear.com · 1 hr ago
2W Motion-Activated Under Cabinet Lighting Kit
$18 $26
$2 shipping

Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30" and save $18 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com

Features
  • dimmable
  • warm white 3000K
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "Moobibear30"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps moobibear.com
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register