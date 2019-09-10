New
Walmart · 14 mins ago
2-Tier Kitchen Drying Rack
$15 $55
free shipping

That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now

  • Sold by Ktaxon via Walmart.
  • Side mounting mug stand, cutlery holder
  • Holds up to 17 plates
  • Plastic draining tray
  • Measures 16" x 15" x 10"
