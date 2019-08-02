- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers two Terro Liquid Ant Bait 6-Packs for $9.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's pennies under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today, excluding the mentions below. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Terro Outdoor Ant Killer 3-lb. Bag for $4.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has increased at Walmart; however, Target still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Amazon offers two Terro Liquid Ant Bait 6-Packs (12 bait stations total) for $9.40 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last month's mention and about a buck under what you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "FBM73GBP" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWitt 3"x50-Foot Tree Wrap for $3.60 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the WEN Heavy Duty Cast Iron Bench Vise for $20.10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee and drop the price to $19.46. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
