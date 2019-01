B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link 11-watt (60-watt Equivalent) Smart WiFi LED Bulb with Tunable White Light 2-Pack forwith. That's $3 under our August mention, an all-time low price, and $20 less than the best deal we could find for this quantity elsewhere. This light can be adjusted from 2700K soft white to 6500K daylight. It features 802.11n wireless, can be controlled via a smartphone, and is also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices for voice control.