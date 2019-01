As one of its daily deals, B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link 12-watt (72-watt equivalent) Dimmable WiFi LED Smart Bulb 2-Pack in Soft White forwith. That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for two bulbs elsewhere. (We saw it for $14.99 for one bulb last month.) It has built-in WiFi, allowing you to remotely control the bulb's settings via the Kasa app. It also features compatibility with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Deal ends today.