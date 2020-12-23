New
2-Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes at Denny's
free on 12/24

On December 24, use coupon code "SANTA" and place an order online or through Denny's mobile app for two free pancakes. Shop Now

  • A minimum purchase of $5 is required.
  • Code "SANTA"
  • Expires 12/24/2020
