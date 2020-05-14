Open Offer in New Tab
2 Return Economy Class Qatar Airways Tickets
free for healthcare professionals

Qatar are offering 100,000 complimentary tickets to healthcare professionals (at 2 per worker) free of charge while tickets are available. Simply fill out the form on their page and provide employment details to avail of a much needed break sometime in the future. Shop Now

  • A limited number of tickets are available daily.
  • You'll also receive 35% off Qatar duty free at Hamad International Airport in Doha.
