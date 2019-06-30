Rockport · 27 mins ago
$89
free shipping
Rockport offers two select pairs of already-discounted men's or women's sale shoes for $89 via coupon code "2FOR89DEAL". Plus, the same code bags free shipping. (Shipping typically adds $5 on orders of $125 or less.) That's tied with our mention from March and yields a saving of up to $289. Choose from over a hundred eligible styles, including boat shoes, sneakers, loafers, and sandals. Buy Now
Details
Comments
Related Offers
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
adidas · 2 days ago
adidas Men's Essentials Duramo Slides
$8 $20
free shipping
adidas offers its adidas Men's Duramo Slide Sandals in Black for $10. Coupon code "JUNE20" cuts them to $8. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12, although we saw them for a buck less on Black Friday weekend. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 4 to 18
6pm · 1 wk ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
Converse · 6 hrs ago
Converse America Chuck Taylor All Star Shoes
$25
free shipping
Converse discounts a selection of Converse America Chuck Taylor All Star Shoes to $25 via coupon code "AMERICA". Plus, Converse members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with last month's mention as the best flat price we've seen from Converse and yields savings of up to $65 per pair. Buy Now
Sign In or Register