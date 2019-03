Walmart offers two Orion 72" 5-Shelf Bookcases in Black or Oak forwith. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $29. Each measures 24.5" x 10" x 72" and features two fixed shelves and three adjustable shelves.Prefer just one wider bookcase? The Orion 72" 5-Shelf Wide Bookcase is also available in Oak for. Pad your orderto bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (In-store pickup is also available.) Excluding padding, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best deal we could find by $10. It measures 29.8" x 11.6" x 71.5" and also features two fixed shelves and three adjustable shelves.