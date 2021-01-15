New
UntilGone · 36 mins ago
$9 $13
free shipping
That's a savings of $31 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- Get this price via coupon code "479121-AFS".
Features
- motion sensor
- dual USB ports
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector
$50 $60
free shipping
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Green at this price.
- Sold by BlissLights via Amazon.
Features
- multiple brightness settings and light effects
- moving stars and nebula cloud
- 6 hour timer
- tilting base
- Model: 900-00027_A
Amazon · 1 day ago
Hokeki Elk 3D LED Night Light
$10 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Take 50% off with coupon code "50UGFXUL". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ARCBLD Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 3 light colors
- 5 brightness levels
- 59" USB cable with controls
Amazon · 2 days ago
Kingbrite 12" LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light
$20 $33
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40U7UWSP" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Bronze pictured).
- Sold by Kingbrite Lighting via Amazon.
Features
- 3000K warm white
- 1,050 lumens
- 15-watt integrated LED
- dimmable
- measures 12" W x 3.5" H
- IP44 rating
Amazon · 2 days ago
Westinghouse Lighting Cava II Bubble Glass LED Outdoor Wall Fixture
$70 $82
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Brushed Nickel Finish.
Features
- ETL/CETL listed
- 10.5-watt integrated LED light
- measures 2.41" x 5.71" x 8.66"
- Model: 6349000
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
Blue Tiki Noise-Canceling USB Microphone
$13 $18
free shipping
Apply coupon code "958121-AFS" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- compatible with PC and Mac with USB 2.0+
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 2 custom condenser capsules with advanced DSP
- ideal for for Skype, Zoom, & recording
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
TaoTronics Holiday & Party Laser Light Projector
$17 $20
free shipping
Use coupon code "1951220-AFS" to get the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- Available in Black or Silver. The black model projects laser dots (red, green, and blue colors in 7 unique combinations). The silver model projects laser patterns (stars, snow, bells, Christmas trees, snowmen, and Santa Claus).
Features
- projects up to 33 feet away
- automatic timer and shut off
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Pioneer Bluetooth Stereo Receiver
$160 $249
free shipping
Apply coupon code "8221220" for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Credit Card Companion 10-in-1 Multi-Purpose Tool
$9 $11
free shipping
Use coupon code "53701220-AFS" for the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- bottle opener, toothpick, tweezers, ruler, small and large slotted screwdriver, compass, magnifier, position wrench, & serrated knife
