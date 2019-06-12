New
1 hr ago
2-Night Jim Beam Bourbon Country Flight, Hotel, & Distillery Tour Package
for $23 for 2
This afternoon, Jim Beam will offer a 2-Night Bourbon Country Flight, Hotel, & Distillery Tour Vacation for two for $23. That's a savings of $2,977 and the only vacation we've seen for the price of a bottle of Jim Beam Black. Quantities are extremely limited and the offer's exact start time is unknown. Buy Now
Tips
  • Includes a Jim Beam Black decanter, rocks glasses, and luggage tag
  • roundtrip airfare for two to Kentucky
  • 2-night hotel stay in Louisville
  • Jim Beam distillery tour
  • dinner for two
  • round of golf at a local course
↑ less
Buy from
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacations
Roundtrip Golf Popular Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
4 comments
helenrowan08
No where to purchase
12 min ago
Kamroz21
Deal of the century if this actually works
30 min ago
LeConte8808
How about you're "buying " this deal for $23, but they're still sending the IRS a 1099 so you get to pay the taxes on the $3k in gift cards you're getting. Unnecessarily convoluted😒
35 min ago
windyoh
????? I don't even know what to comment here
1 hr 4 min ago