1 hr ago
for $23 for 2
This afternoon, Jim Beam will offer a 2-Night Bourbon Country Flight, Hotel, & Distillery Tour Vacation for two for $23. That's a savings of $2,977 and the only vacation we've seen for the price of a bottle of Jim Beam Black. Quantities are extremely limited and the offer's exact start time is unknown. Buy Now
- Includes a Jim Beam Black decanter, rocks glasses, and luggage tag
- roundtrip airfare for two to Kentucky
- 2-night hotel stay in Louisville
- Jim Beam distillery tour
- dinner for two
- round of golf at a local course
Published 1 hr ago
LeConte8808
How about you're "buying " this deal for $23, but they're still sending the IRS a 1099 so you get to pay the taxes on the $3k in gift cards you're getting. Unnecessarily convoluted😒
