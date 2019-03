Macy's offers the Maison Jules Women's Crew-Neck Sweater in several colors (Lilac Moon pictured) for $12.99. Even better, add two to your cart and apply coupon code "SAVE" to drop the price of both to. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $4.87 per sweater, $20 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes XS to XXL.Looking for a different style? You can also score two High-Low Hem Cotton Boat-Neck , and Cotton Crew-Neck Sweaters for the same price via the above coupon.