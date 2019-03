Walmart offers two Mainstays Home 12-Shelf Bookcases in Brown or White forwith. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $148. Each measures 32" x 11" x 71".Also available are two Mainstays Home 8-Shelf Bookcases in Brown or White forwith. That's tied with last week's mention and a $37 savings.