Adorama offers two Klipsch RP-280FA Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry with a Yamaha 9.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $1,131.The speakers feature built-in Dolby Atmos elevation channels, 8" spun copper cone woofers, and 1" titanium tweeters. The receiver features HDR UHD upscaling, YPAO-RSC calibration, and up to 140 watts per channel.