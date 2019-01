Adorama continues to offer a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl forwith. That's $450 per speaker and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $780.) Each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers, a 1" titanium tweeter, and a frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz.