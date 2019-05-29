Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
Features
  • each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
  • 1" titanium tweeter
  • frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
  • Model: RP-280FA