Humble Bundle · 54 mins ago
up to 75% off
digital download
Save on titles like NBA2K20, Civilization VI, XCOM 2, Borderlands 3, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Published 54 min ago
Related Offers
5 days ago
Epic Mega Sale at Epic Games Store
up to 75% off + coupons
via Epic Games Store
Discounted titles include Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, Detroit: Become Human, and more. Shop Now
Tips
- Snag your first $10 Epic Coupon for free if you claim the free game of the week or spend $14.99 on a game or add-on in the sale.
- You can earn additional $10 Epic Coupons by using an Epic Coupon on any game or add-on priced $14.99 or more.
- Epic Coupons are valid until November 1st, 2020 at 3 AM EST.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
16 Games with Prime
free with Twitch Prime
digital download
Link your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts to score 16 free games, plus a wealth of in-game items for other titles. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sign in to your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts to redeem these offers. (You can claim them all, if you want.)
- Don't have Amazon Prime? A free 30-day trial is available, and content downloaded during that time is yours to keep.
Features
- The King of Fighters 2000
- Fractured Minds
- Silence
- Samurai Shodown II
- Avicii Invector
Steam · 2 wks ago
Shadow Arena for PC
Free
digital download
Play this early-access action game at no cost. Shop Now at Steam
Tips
- This game is not complete and may or may not change further.
Features
- massively multiplayer
- PvP
Steam · 3 hrs ago
Killing Floor 2 for PC
Free rental
This game costs at least $6 elsewhere, but you can play it for free this weekend. Shop Now at Steam
Features
- 6- or 12-player modes
