Whole Foods · 1 hr ago
2 Dozen Roses
$20 w/ Prime $30
free shipping w/ $35+

Similar bouquets cost around twice this elsewhere before delivery fees. Buy Now at Whole Foods

  • This deal is for Prime members only.
  • Shipping adds $4.99, or get free shipping on $35+ Whole Foods orders.
  • Expires 2/15/2020
    Published 11 hr ago
    Verified 40 min ago
5 comments
p0werb0b
man, what are you guys crying about, it was a whole $4.99 for shipping. If that breaks your bank, maybe you should get pansies and keep them for yourselves
1 hr 26 min ago
BlueOak
Shows free 2-hour delivery available for us.

But cannot imagine why someone would be so lazy as to not drive to the local Whole Foods store to select the freshest, best bunch. Seriously, why are you buying the roses - you're not willing to personally select them?

The age and state of bloom at our WF varies dramatically from what appears to be fully bloomed for several days back to still in the shipped tight-pack, closed buds.
5 hr 11 min ago
Maytonhh
Same here. No free delivery option.
5 hr 46 min ago
Ruubs96
Not free delivery. They came out to $35 with fees and tip. Ill pass
6 hr 29 min ago
westonwhite
came to $30 for delivery, tip and some other fee they strap on. I'lll pass
7 hr 12 min ago