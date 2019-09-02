Personalize your DealNews Experience
Hayneedle offers two Coral Coast Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs in Black for $72.15. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts the price to $61.33. With free shipping, that is $2 under our February mention and is the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Baner Garden 4-Piece Wicker Rattan Patio Set in Black for $196.67. Clip the $4.09 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $192.58. With free shipping, that's $137 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Loveseat for $182.77 with free shipping. That's $216 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Margaritaville Wood Adirondack Chair in Green for $179.97 with free shipping. That's $19 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $47.) Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers this Folding Zero Gravity Mesh Rocking Chair w/ Sunshade Canopy in several colors (Tan pictured) for $51.99. Coupon code "BCPSHADE" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hayneedle cuts up to 50% off a selection of home furniture, patio furniture, decor, and more during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts an extra 15% off select items. Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $49 or more qualify for free shipping. (Some larger items may incur an additional surcharge.) Shop Now
Hayneedle offers the New England Arbors Eden Vienna 7.5-foot Vinyl Arch Arbor in White for $168. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts the price to $142.80. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
