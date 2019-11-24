Personalize your DealNews Experience
Similar Cole Haan suits are over $200 each elsewhere. Buy Now at Saks Off 5th
That's $10 under our September mention, $680 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Men's Wearhouse
That's $251 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen for this coat. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $330 off and the lowest price we've seen for a Ben Sherman slim-fit suit. Buy Now at Men's Wearhouse
That's $245 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
Stock up on suits, coats, cashmere, and more. Shop Now at Saks Off 5th
That's a $210 savings. Buy Now at Saks Off 5th
That's $43 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $60.) Buy Now at Macy's
That's $2 less than direct from Cole Haan and $41 less than other retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
