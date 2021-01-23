New
Walgreens · 47 mins ago
free
pickup
Apply coupon code "NICE5x7" for the best deal we could find for this quantity by at least a buck. Shop Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $1.99 shipping charge.
Details
Comments
Walgreens · 4 days ago
L'Oreal Paris 12.6-oz. Elvive Shampoo and Conditioner
2 for $2
pickup
You'd pay around double this price for one bottle at most local stores. See how to bag this saving in "Tips" below. Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- click on "$4.00 OFF manufacturer coupon" on the product page.
- click on "$2 off with myWalgreens (with purchase of 2) final price coupon" on the product page. You must be signed in to do this (it's free to join if you're not a member.)
- apply coupon "NEWYOU" in cart
Features
- pictured is the L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil 12.6-oz. Nourishing Shampoo for $3.99 (before discounts)
Walgreens · 3 days ago
Purex Laundry Detergent Liquid or Pacs
$2 $7
pickup
That's a savings of between $4 and $5 off list, depending on which item you choose. Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Pictured is the Purex Liquid 43.5-fl. oz. Laundry Detergent Plus Oxi for $1.99 ($5 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Walgreens · 22 hrs ago
Persil ProClean 40-oz. Liquid Laundry Detergent
$3 $5
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon for a low by $2. Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- It's available in Original or Intense Fresh scent.
- Balance Rewards membership is required for coupons. Not a member? It's free to join.
- Pick it up in store to save $5.99 on shipping.
Walgreens · 1 wk ago
Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener at Walgreens
from $2
pickup
Clip the $1 off coupon on the product page to save on a selection of All and Snuggle products. Shop Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Snuggle SuperCare 9-oz. In-Wash Scent Booster for $1.88 ($4 total savings).
