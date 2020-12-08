New
Walgreens · 1 hr ago
free
pickup
Apply coupon code "WINTER5X7" for the best deal we could find for this quantity by at least a buck. Shop Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $1.99 shipping charge.
Details
Comments
Walgreens · 1 wk ago
Walgreens Black Friday Sale
25% off full-price items
free shipping w/ $35
Get 25% off regular-price items with coupon code "TAKE25". Other Black Friday deals include buy two and get your third free on skin care and buy one, get one free plus 15% off on vitamins. Shop Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Walgreens · 3 days ago
Tide 37-oz. Liquid Laundry Detergent
$3 $5
pickup
Shop several varieties for $2 less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Clip the "Save $2 Coupon" to get the discount. (Sign in to your account for the coupon to apply. It's free to sign up.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
