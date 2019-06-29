New
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 2,200mah Portable Power Bank for $5 with free shipping. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with any USB powered device
- comes with a cable
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$19 $38
free shipping
Toktim via Amazon offers its Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black or White for $37.99. Coupon code "PYE7XRVR" drops the price to $18.99. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Features
- LCD power display
- dual USB ports
Amazon · 1 wk ago
AllPowers 22,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$17 $27
free shipping
AllPowers Direct via Amazon offers its AllPowers 22,000mAh Portable Battery Pack for $26.99. Coupon code "XE6FF9UL" cuts it to $17.27. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
Features
- dual USB 2.4-amp outputs
- Model: AP-PB-010-BLA
Amazon · 3 days ago
Allpowers 10,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$11 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Allpowers Direct via Amazon offers its Allpowers 10,000mAh Portable Power Bank for $18.99. Coupon code "TDCJAYLP" cuts that to $11.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off, a buck under our mention from October, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 USB ports
- compatible w/ iOS & Android devices
- Model: AP-PB-008-BLA
Amazon · 1 day ago
Aideaz PowerOrigin Air 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$24 $40
free shipping
Aideaz Direct via Amazon offers its Aideaz PowerOrigin Air 20,000mAh Wireless Portable Power Bank for $39.99. Coupon code "40AIDEAZ" drops that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- USB-C and micro USB input and output
- compatible with Qi enabled devices
- LCD display
- Model: USA--ID1002
Amazon · 3 days ago
Jackery 46,400mAh Explorer 160 Portable Power Station
$140 $168
free shipping
Jackery via Amazon offers the Jackery 46,400mAh Explorer 160 Portable Power Station for $149.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
Features
- one AC outlet
- one USB-C
- two smart-fit USB-A
- one standard DC 12-volt
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Aideaz 10,000mAh Wireless Portable Power Bank
$18 $30
free shipping
Aideaz Direct via Amazon offers its Aideaz 10,000mAh Wireless Portable Power Bank in Black for $29.99. Coupon code "40AIDEAZ01" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with Qi enabled devices
- smart LCD digital display
- Model: USA--ID1001
Amazon · 3 days ago
Charmast 26,800mAh Portable Power Bank
$32 $40
free shipping
Charmast via Amazon offers its Charmast 26,800mAh Portable Battery Pack for $39.99. Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "LUCKYDAY7" to cut that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- micro USB & Lightning inputs
- USB Type-C input/output port
- 3 USB Type-A charging ports
Amazon · 3 days ago
OnlyLux 10W LED Rechargeable Solar Work Light and Power Bank
$20 $40
free shipping
OnlyLux via Amazon offers its OnlyLux 10-watt LED Rechargeable Solar Work Light and Portable Battery Pack for $39.99. Coupon code "PH3HL7Q6" drops that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 lighting modes
- micro USB charging
- solar panel charging
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $4.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set
$20
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set for $19.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- Bamboo magnetic knife block holder
- 8" Chef knife
- 8" Carving knife
- 8" Bread knife
- 5" Utility knife
- 3.5" Paring knife
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$18
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
Update: The price dropped to $18.49.
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Last Day of June for PC
free $20
digital delivery
Epic Games offers downloads of Last Day of June for Windows for free. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. This interactive adventure-puzzle game is inspired by Steven Wilson's song "Drive Home". Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 6 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 32 to 40
