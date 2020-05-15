Open Offer in New Tab
1 hr ago
2 1-Year Chatbooks Photo Books
Free for new parents
shipping charges may apply

Save $140 on this offer. Chatbooks is offering a 1-year ongoing photo book collection for new parents. Print a new book for every 60 photos in the Chatsbook app. They will also send a free copy of each photo book to a grandparent or other person of choice. Shop Now

Tips
  • To claim: Send an email to hello@chatbooks.com with the subject line "New Baby!"
  • This offer is available for the first 1,000 parents who have welcomed a baby since February 15, 2020. Every confirmed inquiry beyond the cap will receive a code valid for one book and one copy sent to a different mailing address.
Features
  • softcover books
  • Expires 5/15/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Photo Services
Freebies Popularity: 3/5
