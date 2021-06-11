1829 Carl Schmidt Sohn 6.5-Qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo for $97
1829 Carl Schmidt Sohn 6.5-Qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo
$97 $162
free shipping

TikTech offers the 1829 Carl Schmidt Sohn 6.5-Qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo for $161.99. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout and be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to $96.59. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com

Features
  • 21-in-1 multifunctional pressure cooker
  • 360° rapid air circulation
  • detachable crisping & pressure lid
  • 14 pressure cooker presets and 7 air fryer presets
  • Expires 6/21/2021
