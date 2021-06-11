1829 Carl Schmidt Sohn 6.5-Qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo for $97

TikTech offers the 1829 Carl Schmidt Sohn 6.5-Qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo for $161.99. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout and be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to $96.59. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com
- 21-in-1 multifunctional pressure cooker
- 360° rapid air circulation
- detachable crisping & pressure lid
- 14 pressure cooker presets and 7 air fryer presets
Expires 6/21/2021
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bones For The Phones via Amazon.
- Available in select colors at this price (Green pictured).
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
- collapsible from 5.7” to 2.2” for storage
- makes up to 15 cups of popcorn in under 4 minutes
Clip the 30% off on-page coupon code for a savings of $38, making it the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue.
- 2 coffee selections
- transparent water tank
- measures 5.3" x 13" x 10.2"
- works w/ Lavazza Blue capsules
- Model: 041953000648
Save on mixers, blenders, attachments, toaster ovens, and more categories of small kitchen appliances from KitchenAid in this sale containing over 150 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
