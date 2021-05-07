1829 Carl Schmidt Sohn 15-pc. Knife Block Set w/ Sharpener for $60
New
tiktech.com · 40 mins ago
1829 Carl Schmidt Sohn 15-pc. Knife Block Set w/ Sharpener
$60 $100
free shipping

These high-carbon German stainless steel knives feature wood handles and come with a hardwood block. Buy Now at tiktech.com

Tips
  • To get the discount, click the "Get Code..." button and use the special code provided to checkout at Amazon. Also, be sure to clip the $10 off coupon on the Amazon product page.
Features
  • 8" chef knife
  • 8" bread knife
  • 7" Santoku knife
  • 5" slicing knife
  • 5" utility knife
  • 3.5" paring knife
  • 6 steak knives
  • kitchen shears
  • knife sharpener
  • knife block
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware tiktech.com
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register