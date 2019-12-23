Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
18 Penn Championship Extra Duty Tennis Balls
$10 $22
pickup at Walmart

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
  • Official ball of USTA League Tennis
  • Controlled fiber release for consistent nap
  • Natural rubber for consistent feel and reduced shock
  • Interlocked wool fiber for longer wear
  • Deep-elastic seams for reduced cracking
  • For hard court play
Comments
