Amazon offers the Pure Leaf Real Brewed 18.5-oz. Iced Tea 12-Pack in Raspberry for $9.96. Order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $9.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although it was $2 less last August. Buy Now
- no artificial sweeteners or added color
- 180 calories per bottle
PepsiCo via Amazon takes $4 off a first Subscribe & Save order of the Lay's Baked Ruffles 0.875-oz. Potato Chips 40-Pack in Cheddar Sour Cream, dropping the price from $16.98 to $12.13 via the clippable coupon on the product page. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's around $2 less than you'd expect pay at your local Walmart for a similar 40-pack. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Honey Stinger Organic Waffle 16-Pack in Chocolate for $16.55. Clip the 15% off coupon and check out via Subscribe and Save to cut it to $13.34. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and $4 less than you'd pay in local stores.
Update: The price has increased to $17.16 before the above discounts, $13.73 after. Buy Now
- Several other flavors are available for slightly more after the on-page coupon.
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
Amazon offers the Planters Salted Peanuts 1-oz. Bag 48-Pack for $7.48. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $7.11. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon takes an extra 20% off a selection of its own brand coffee and snacks. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Blue Diamond Raw Whole Natural Almonds 40-oz. Bag for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
- Sam's Club has it for the same price
- 3g fiber
- 0g trans fat
- cholesterol free
Amazon offers Prime members the Austin Cookies and Crackers 45-Count Variety Pack for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- 5 Choco Cremes
- 5 Vanilla Cremes
- 5 LemonOHs
- 10 Cheese Crackers with Peanut Butter
- 10 Toasty Crackers with Peanut Butter
- 10 Cheese Crackers with Cheddar Cheese
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
DeeRC via Amazon offers the DeeRC Educational Toy Robot for $15.99. Apply coupon code "7BD2WG7H" and clip the 20% off clip coupon to drop it to $6.39. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable joints
- lights
- helps develop language skills
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
3 comments
3 dollars EACH. So, 18 x 3 = $54, not $3.
But, I guess it's "Sponsored" so you look the other way on that....
