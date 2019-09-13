Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save big and make meals at home for as low as $3.33 each from EveryPlate. Get $30 off and free shipping on your first order by using code "EPDN18" at checkout. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Slim Jim Smoked Snack Sticks 46-Pack for $8.62. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that price to $8.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's 18 cents a meat stick and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter 16-oz. Jar 3-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut it to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our March mention and a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now
Amazon offers two Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canisters for $9.92. (A single canister costs $4.96, but there's a minimum order of two.) Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: Deal has been amended with the correct minimum order quantity. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Jack Link's Big Beef Sticks 20-Pack for $12.99. Clip the 15% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save for a final price of $10.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
