New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
free
$1 shipping
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. (It just costs $1.49 in shipping.) Shop Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- measures 3.3" x 2.1" x 0.1"
- 4 screwdrivers
- 2 rulers
- cell phone stand
- can opener
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Gold Ingot Pocket Knife
$148 $230
free shipping
That's $86 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price increased to $148.43. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes tweezers, small blade, scissors, nail file, nail cleaner, key ring
- 1 gram gold ingot
- Model: 53013
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Kershaw Cinder Multifunction Pocket Knife
$8 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay $2 more on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1.4" upswept tip
- 3Cr13 stainless steel blade
- glass-filled nylon handle
- liner lock
- built-in bottle opener
- Model: 1025
Amazon · 1 mo ago
KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-slip base
- proper sharpening mask
- Model: 50883
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Perfect Point Throwing Knife Set
$31 $39
free shipping
It's $8 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- lanyard hole in the handle
- includes black nylon sheath
- 6 silver stainless steel throwers & 6 black stainless steel throwers
- Model: PAK-712-12
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
Flexible Touch Light
$6 $23
$2 shipping
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 3 modes
- rechargeable battery
- up to 300-lumen output
Sign In or Register