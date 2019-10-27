New
That Daily Deal · 27 mins ago
18-In-1 Credit Card Tool
$3
free shipping

That's $7 below the best price we could find for a comparable tool elsewhere. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 4 screwdrivers
  • measures 3.3" x 2.1" x 0.1
  • 2 rulers
  • cell phone stand
  • can opener
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Knives & Multitools That Daily Deal
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register