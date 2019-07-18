New
That Daily Deal · 49 mins ago
18-In-1 Credit Card Tool
$3 $15
free shipping

That Daily Deal offers this 18-in-1 Credit Card Pocket Tool for $3.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. Deal ends July 18. Buy Now

Features
  • 4 screwdrivers
  • measures 3.3" x 2.1" x 0.1
  • 2 rulers
  • cell phone stand
  • bottle opener
  • box cutter
  • can opener
  • letter opener
  • fruit peeler
  • Expires 7/18/2019
