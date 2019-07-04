New
That Daily Deal · 57 mins ago
$3 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 18-in-1 Credit Card Pocket Tool for $3.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $7. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.3" x 2.1" x 0.1
- 6 wrenches
- 4 screwdrivers
- 2 rulers
- cell phone stand
- bottle opener
- box cutter
- can opener
- letter opener
- fruit peeler
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/4/2019
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kizer Begleiter Folding Pocket Knife
$35 $59
free shipping
Mojave Outdoor Inc. via Amazon offers the Kizer Begleiter Folding Pocket Knife for $59. Coupon code "ATRIZ5YW" cuts the price to $35.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3.5" VG10 blade with drop point shape and gray titanium coating
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Old Timer Barlow Folding Pocket Knife
$8
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Old Timer Barlow Folding Pocket Knife for $8.12 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- It won't ship until July 4 but can be ordered now at this price
Features
- stainless steel clip point blade and pen blade with nail pulls
- sawcut handles with nickel silver bolsters
- 3.9" x 4.7" x 2.8"
- Model: 280OT
Amazon · 1 wk ago
CoolPlus Camping Hatchet
$19 $34
free shipping
FengCC via Amazon offers its CoolPlus Camping Hatchet in Wolf Pattern for $34.00. Coupon code "G7AHYS9L" drops the price to $18.70. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $15 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel
- rosewood handle
- full tang
- nylon sheath
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
16-in-1 Multi-Function Pocket Knife 2-Pack
free + $5 s&h $30
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers a 16-in-1 Multi-Function Pocket Knife 2-Pack for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Gerber GDC Zip Blade
$12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gerber GDC Zip Blade for $12.03. Clip the coupon on the product page to drop it to $11.65. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 0.68" blade
- frame lock safety function
eBay · 1 day ago
Gone Fishing 12.25" Fillet Knife with Sheath
$8 $14
free shipping
5 Star Deal via eBay offers the Gone Fishing 12.25" Fillet Knife with Sheath for $7.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- 7.4" blade
- 5.9" wood handle
- sheath with belt loop
- Model: 25-YD601
New
That Daily Deal · 26 mins ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack
$6 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and at least $3 less than you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Features
- assorted colors
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set
$20
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set for $19.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- Bamboo magnetic knife block holder
- 8" Chef knife
- 8" Carving knife
- 8" Bread knife
- 5" Utility knife
- 3.5" Paring knife
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Ends Today
Dick's Sporting Goods · 5 hrs ago
Dick's Sporting Goods Flash Sale: Up to 50% off
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Today only, Dick's Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off a selection of apparel, shoes, sporting goods, and more during its Flash Sale. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Large items may incur additional fees, as free shipping only covers up to $15 of the shipping cost. In-store pickup is also available for select items.) Shop Now
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell
$31 $51
free shipping
EwiseeLive via Amazon offers its EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell in Type 2 for $50.98. Coupon code "A42PHY7H" cuts that to $30.59. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-way audio
- 720p HD camera
- motion detection
- night vision
Sign In or Register