That Daily Deal offers this 18-in-1 Credit Card Pocket Tool for $3.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. Deal ends June 5. Buy Now
Tips
  • Add three tools or more to your cart for a final price of $2.99 each.
Features
  • measures 3.3" x 2.1" x 0.1
  • 6 wrenches
  • 4 screwdrivers
  • 2 rulers
  • cell phone stand
  • bottle opener
  • box cutter
  • can opener
  • letter opener
  • fruit peeler