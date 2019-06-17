New
Rakuten · 28 mins ago
$20 $26
free shipping
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Charmin Ultra Strong Mega Toilet Roll 18-Pack for $25.53. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $20.42. With free shipping, that's $2 under our April mention and is the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Published 28 min ago
Amazon · 6 days ago
Charmin Ultra Strong Clean Touch Toilet Paper Mega Roll 24-Pack
$27 $31
free shipping
Amazon offers the Charmin Ultra Strong Clean Touch Toilet Paper Mega Roll 24-Pack for $31.49. Clip the $3 off coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to cut it to $26.92. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, a savings of $5, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal · 2 wks ago
Rainfall Showerhead
$17 $20
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Rainfall Showerhead for $19.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $73 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with polished finish
- silicone nozzle
- 100 nozzles for full-body coverage
- adjustable
- Model: 9023-0001
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Genteele 17" x 24" Memory Foam Bath Mat
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
Genteele via Amazon offers its Genteele 17" x 24" Memory Foam Bath Mat in Gray for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- non-slip backing
- microfiber exterior
- polyurethane memory foam filling
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit
$25 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit for $24.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4.
Update: The price has increased to $24.67. Buy Now
Update: The price has increased to $24.67. Buy Now
Features
- acts and looks like porcelain and ceramic
- can apply to ceramic, porcelain or fiberglass
Amazon · 2 days ago
Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon continues to offer the Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, $4 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten · 35 mins ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 14 hrs ago
Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot
$112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot for $139.99. Coupon code "YES28" drops it to $111.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
