That Daily Deal · 48 mins ago
free + $5 s&h $30
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers a 16-in-1 Multi-Function Pocket Knife 2-Pack for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Shop Now
Published 48 min ago
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
18-In-1 Credit Card Tool
$3 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 18-in-1 Credit Card Pocket Tool for $3.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. Deal ends June 5. Buy Now
- Add three tools or more to your cart for a final price of $2.99 each.
- measures 3.3" x 2.1" x 0.1
- 6 wrenches
- 4 screwdrivers
- 2 rulers
- cell phone stand
- bottle opener
- box cutter
- can opener
- letter opener
- fruit peeler
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
CoolPlus Camping Hatchet
$19 $35
free shipping
FengCC via Amazon offers its CoolPlus Camping Hatchet for $34.99. Coupon code "G7AHYS9L" drops the price to $19.24. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 440 stainless steel
- rose wood handle
- includes black nylon sheath
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Tangram Folding Pocket Knife
$22 $32
free shipping
Tangram Outdoors offers its Tangram Folding Pocket Knife for $32. Coupon code "R9RHHSNK" drops the price to $22.40. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- textured handle
- 3.35" blade
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Walmart · 4 days ago
Ozark Trail 6" Fillet Knife
2 for $4
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers two Ozark Trail 6" Fillet Knives in Blue for $3.90. (Each knife costs $1.95 – there's a minimum order of two.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Unisex Fishing Hat
$6 $29
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex Fishing Hat in assorted colors for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Ordering two or more drops the price to $5.99 each
- full brim
- vented band
- chin strap
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Telescoping Walking Stick with 9-LED Flashlight and Compass
$9 $40
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Telescoping Walking Stick with 9-LED Flashlight and Compass for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- adjusts from 21" to 44"
- 9-LED light with 90° inclination
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
ShelterMe Heavy Duty Multi-Functional Shelter System
$15 $45
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the ShelterMe Heavy Duty Multi-Functional Shelter System in Blue for $14.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- measures 58" x 82" opened
- waterproof
- thermal reflective
- tear-resistant
- reinforced strap grommets and 2-sided zipper
- made of double-sided aluminized / laminate fiber scrim
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Whistler 9mm Inspection Camera
$38 $95
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Whistler 9mm Inspection Camera for $38.49 with free shipping. That's $7 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $22. Buy Now
- 2.4" color LCD monitor
- image rotation
- 3.3ft flexible camera tube
- LEDs w/ brightness control
iTunes · 2 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 3 hrs ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Amazon · 2 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 5 days ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
