eBay · 1 hr ago
15-lb. Weighted Cotton Blanket
$43 $50
free shipping

That's a savings of $7. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
Features
  • measures 60" x 80"
  • glass beads
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Bedding eBay
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register